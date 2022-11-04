Deputies hunt for 'armed and dangerous' man after detention officer shot in Henry County, sheriff says

article

A detention officer was shot multiple times and law enforcement personnel are looking for a man wanted for multiple assaults near an apartment complex in Henry County, according to the Henry County sheriff.

Officials said the officer is in critical but stable condition after they were life-flighted to a hospital. Law enforcement officers are actively looking for an "armed and dangerous" person of interest.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenston Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.

Brentson Bernard Thomas

"Mr. Thomas, I recommend you turn yourself in, because we will not eat, sleep, rest until we take you into custody," Scandrett said. "Turn yourself in."

Henry County law enforcement investigating at an apartment complex on Nov. 4, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX flew over Hopewell Place where law enforcement officers were near an apartment building.

There were SWAT mobile units at the scene.

Henry County law enforcement investigating at an apartment complex on Nov. 4, 2022.

