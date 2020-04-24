Georgia barber staying closed after surviving COVID-19

A barber for more than 30-years, Michael Smith said he strongly disagrees with Governor Brian Kemp's decision to allow barbershops, including his own, to reopen Friday.

"I was just in disbelief with his decision and his decision making and I don’t know how he came up with that” Smith explained.

The owner of Diamond Cuts Barbershop in Upson County says he knows all too well the dangers of COVID-19.

"It really opened my eyes. It really was a scare. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” he detailed to FOX 5’s Brian Hill.

Michael Smith, the owner of Diamond Cuts Barbershop in Upson County, cut hair with a mask on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith told us earlier this month, he tested positive for the deadly virus.

"It was a very painful experience. Body aches. It’s like the flu, times,” he detailed.

He says he quarantined for 14-days and has recovered.

But his fears still linger because he's not sure how he contracted it.

“I can’t say if it was a customer or if it was a friend or family member. I can’t tell where I got it from or how I picked it up,” he said.

According to the most recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are nearly 200 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the county.

Smith said closing his shop has been a financial struggle for him and his staff, so he gets why other businesses are eager to open.

"I understand that you know you got means and have to pay your bills,” he mentioned.

However, for his own consciousness, it’s worth the wait.

“I’ve seen so many people hurt from, and so many losses already.”

Smith said he hopes to open in a few days, but it depends on whether or not the number of new cases continues to rise.