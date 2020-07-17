Georgia averages more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases a day in 10-day period, data shows

Friday marked 25 days of quadruple-digit daily increases in confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, according to daily data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Since July 7, GDPH has reported an average increase of cases of 3,465 each day. During that 10-day period, new cases added each day did not fall below 2,500 and in the last 25 days, new daily cases have remained above a thousand.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the GDPH reports a total of 135,183 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia since the start of the pandemic, an addition of 3,908 within the last 24 hours.

The GDPH reports there are currently 2,901 hospital beds in use in the state, a 24-hour increase of 61. There have been a total of 14,647 patients hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, the GDPH reports.

The death toll is at 3,132, per the GDPH, a number that includes an addition of 28 deaths within the last 24 hours.

The rate of new coronavirus tests fell Friday. Only 20,456 new tests were added, the GPDH reports, bringing the total to 1,198,678 since the start of testing for the virus.

