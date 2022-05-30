Georgia average gas prices remain below national average, AAA reports

article

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and road trip season, but some might be opting to stay home as high gas prices continue.

The average price of unleaded regular gasoline in Georgia was at $4.14 a gallon on Monday. That is up a few cents over a week ago, but about 48 cents under the national average.

Georgia’s average is also under its neighboring states. Alabama is at $4.30, Florida is at $4.57, North Carolina is at $4.35, South Carolina is at $4.25, and Tennessee is at $4.27.

The price for gas is in the Dalton area with prices averaging at $4.05. Albany, Athens, Augusta-Aiken, Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Columbus, Dalton, Gainesville, Macon, Rome, Valdosta, and Warner Robins were all under the state average.

ABOUT 90 FLIGHTS CANCELED AT ATLANTA'S AIRPORT MEMORIAL DAY

Atlanta is at the state average, while Brunswick, Hinesville-Fort Stewart, and Savannah were above average.

It was not clear if AAA includes Georgia’s suspension of its gas tax when calculating gas prices.

California continues to lead the country with a regular gallon of unleaded gasoline being at $6.15.

Three gas stations in California saw prices above $8 per gallon over the past 48 hours, with a station in Furnace Creek coming in at $8.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. But those prices are outliers, and are certainly not comparable with a national average from 2020.

Gas prices this year are the most expensive in U.S. history. Some experts attribute the steep price of oil largely because many buyers are refusing to purchase Russian oil due to its invasion of Ukraine, leading to high gasoline prices.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report