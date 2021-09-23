Georgia attorney in Texas to help Haitian immigrants seek refuge

A Georgia attorney is on the ground in Texas working to help Haitian Immigrants seek refuge in the United States.

"I needed to be on the ground because if you saw this happening imagine what you aren’t seeing," Immigration Attorney Lana Joseph said.

It was no question ‘if’ metro Atlanta immigration attorney Lana Joseph was heading to the southern border to help.

Joseph is Haitian and has been on the ground after videos surfaced appearing to show Border Agents on horses using whips and other weapons to prevent Haitian Immigrants from crossing into the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security announced an investigation into the incident.

"It’s extremely hot. The condition is horrible. It’s over 100 degrees. It’s hot, it’s raining. They are under the bridge and they don’t have any food," Joseph said.

Joseph claims the food is not up to standards.

"The border patrols are saying they are feeding them but when I speak to the people they are saying they are feeding them a piece of bread and some crackers with water. Three times a day. That’s not a nutritious meal," Joseph said.

Joseph said she met a woman who gave birth there.

"Tears were coming down my eyes. I’m a mother and it speaks to my heart. You see the newborn she gave birth and right after that she was transferred under with ICE," Joseph said.

COVID-19 is also an issue.

"As they are being released some of them are testing positive and they are the same people that are being released. There are no mask and there’s no social distancing," Joseph said.

This is personal for Joseph.

"My dad came here in 1991 as an immigrant at the time people were fleeing from Haiti on a boat," Joseph said. "I’m a product of immigration. What you see here I’m a product of this. I’m an attorney."

As a lawyer, Joseph said she understands many are illegal but her team is working to educate and help.

"Making sure they understand they understand the process that’s going on and educating the people when you come into the United States you have to follow the law and other things to be good citizens," Joseph said.

Joseph’s hope is for leaders to step up and help her people.

"We are friends to America and that’s what the Biden Administration said. Treat your friends fairly because the way they are treating the Haitians right now they are not treating us like friends. That’s not how you treat your friends," Joseph said.

