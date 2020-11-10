Georgia advocates defend Obamacare as Supreme Court hears arguments against it

As attorneys presented arguments in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday in an effort to strike down the Affordable Care Act, Georgians who support the Obama-era healthcare law gathered on the steps inside Liberty Plaza.

"We are here now to remind Georgians what's at stake if the court sides with Trump and the Georgia Republicans and overturns the Affordable Care Act," said Liz Ernst, state director of Protect Our Care Georgia.

According to the organization, if the Supreme Court overturns the ACA:

343,000 Georgians could lose their health coverage

74,000 young adults in our state may no longer be able to stay on their parents' insurance plans

87,000 Georgia children could be without health insurance

Georgia is one of several Republican-lead states that signed on to the California v. Texas case.

"Americans deserve a health care law that is constitutional and that delivers better outcomes, more access and more affordable choices. We can do both," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement to FOX 5.

Both Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue have supported efforts to reverse the ACA. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff hope to unseat the two incumbents in a runoff election in January.

"This is why these Senate runoffs are so vital because if the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act, then it will be up to Congress to decide how to legislate such that pre-existing conditions remain covered," Ossoff explained.