Cherokee election officials urge residents to apply for absentee ballots soon due to mail delays

Cherokee County officials are asking voters to apply for their absentee ballots as soon as possible due to recent mail delays.

Officials with the Cherokee Office of Elections and Voter Registration say they want to have as much time as they can to process any requests for absentee ballots before the upcoming general primary.

"We have always strived to process absentee applications and absentee ballots as quickly as possible," said Cherokee Elections Director Anne Dover. "Please apply for your absentee ballot early and send it back to us as soon as possible. This will allow for ample time for us to receive it."

For weeks, viewers have contacted the FOX 5 newsroom complaining of missing ballots, checks, and much more stemming from delays at a processing and distribution center in Palmetto.

The delays have gotten so severe that Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff launched an inquiry into the situation.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Service apologized for any delays and said they were aware of the concerns.

Cherokee residents also have the option of voting at one of the county's early or advanced precincts ahead of the General Primary on May 21.

More details about the election can be found on the department's website.