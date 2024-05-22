Georgia's 2024 Primary: Here's a look at results important to metro Atlanta

article

Voters in Georgia cast their ballots in nearly 300 primaries on May 21. According to the Georgia Secretary of State's website, 153 of 159 counties have reported their results as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Here's a look at the results of some of the races of interest to those who reside in metro Atlanta.

Congress

All of Georgia’s 14 congressional districts will be contested this fall, but the November ballot has already been set for four metro Atlanta congressional races.

3rd District (Southwest Atlanta)

Brian Jack and state Sen. Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) are headed to a runoff to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson in the 3rd congressional district. Jack has been endorsed by former President Trump, while Dugan is the former state Senate majority leader who resigned his seat to run for Congress.

4th District (East Metro Atlanta)

Neither of the candidates -- Republican Eugene Yu and Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson -- had opponents in the primary.

5th District (Intown Atlanta)

Republican John Salvesen II and Democrat Rep. Nikema Williams did not have opponents in the primary.

6th District (West Metro Atlanta)

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who was originally elected to serve the 7th Congressional District in 2018, defeated Democratic primary challenges from Jerica Richardson and Mandisha Thomas, and will face Republican Jeff Criswell in November.

7th District (North Atlanta Suburbs)

Republican Rep. Rich McCormick did not have a primary opponent. The Democrat candidate, Robert Chastian III, also did not have an opponent.

11th District (North Atlanta Suburbs)

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk defeated Republicans Lori Pesta and Michael Pons to win the GOP primary. Loudermilk received 86% of the vote. He will face Democrat Katy Stamper in a heavily Republican district.

13th District (East Metro Atlanta)

U.S. Rep. David Scott defeated six other Democrats in his primary to win his party’s reelection bid despite the fact that redistricting drastically shifted the boundaries of the 13th District. He will face Republican Jonathan Chavez, who won his party’s primary on Tuesday, in November. Scott, who currently serves as the top-ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, is seeking a 12th term in Congress.

14th District (Northwest Georgia)

Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris will face off in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for the 14th congressional district, one of whom will face the hugely popular incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in November in a district that is heavily Republican.

Statewide

Georgia Supreme Court

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson defeated Democrat John Barrow’s attempt to unseat him over the issue of abortion. Pinson was appointed to the nine-justice court in 2022 by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp; the three other justices seeking new six-year terms were unopposed. Barrow, a former Georgia congressman, made abortion his campaign’s centerpiece, and said Georgia’s state constitution guarantees a right to abortion that is at least as strong as Roe v. Wade was before it was overturned in 2022.

Georgia Court of Appeals

Six judges on the Court of Appeals were unopposed. Former Georgia State Bar Executive Director Jeff Davis defeated Tabitha Ponder, a part-time Cobb County Magistrate Court Judge, for the Georgia Court of Appeals position. Davis survived a residency challenge before the election.

Fulton County

District Attorney

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is responsible for the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, defeated fellow Democrat Christian Wise Smith on Tuesday. Willis, who received 87% of the vote, will face Republican Courtney Kramer in a county that is heavily Democratic. This is reportedly the first time that a Republican has run for this position in 20 years in Fulton County.

Superior Court

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee defeated Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney and media commentator. McAfee was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill an empty seat. He will now serve a full four-year term. McAfee is the Fulton County Superior Court judge who has drawn the case against Trump.

Sheriff

Incumbent Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat won over challengers Kirt Beasley, James Brown, and Joyce Farmer in the Georgia Democratic primary despite it being a tough year for the sheriff because of criticism for the current state of the Fulton County Jail.

Charles Rambo, who has ran for sheriff in Fulton County before, is encouraging voters to write his name on the ballot in November.

Clayton County

Sheriff Race

The race to be Clayton County Sheriff appears headed to a runoff. As of Wednesday morning, incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen has 11,478 votes or 49.15%. Jeffrey Turner received 5,690 and Clarence Cox pulled 4,577 votes. Charlene Watson-Fraser received 1,609 votes. A candidate must receive 50% plus one to be declared the winner.

County Commission

There were several open positions on the County Commission and a couple of the races appear to be headed to a runoff. There are 4 Democrats competing for the chair position and 5 Democrats competing for District 3's seat on the commission.

DeKalb County

CEO Race

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson are headed to a runoff in the race to determine who will replace outgoing CEO Michael Thurmond, who was the CEO for 8 years. Cochran-Johnson pulled 46% of the vote and Johnson received 34%. A candidate must receive 50% plus one vote to win outright. Steve Bradshaw, who moved here from Charlotte in 1977, was the third candidate.

Cobb County

District Attorney

It appears that Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broad has lost his bid for reelection. Democratic challenger Sonya Allen received 55% of the vote.

Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Craig Owens Sr. (Democrat) received 75% of the vote over his challenger Gregory Gilstrap. His Republican challenger, David Cavender, received 77% of the vote. That means they will face off in November.

Douglas County

Sheriff

Douglas County voters were also asked to vote for a sheriff. Once again, the incumbent – Sheriff Tim Pounds – beat his opponents.

One of those candidates, Atlanta Police Department commander Shedarren Fanning, spent part of Election Day being booked and processed at the Gwinnett County Jail. Fanning has been accused of attacking the mother of his child. Fanning was also arrested earlier this year for a DUI (charges dismissed). He claims that he is innocent of the attack and has video to prove he was the victim.

Gwinnett County

Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Keybo Taylor, a Democrat, faced three challengers. At this time, he has received 68% of the vote. There were two Republican candidates -- Mike Baker and Baron Reinhold. Baker has received 58% of the votes. Only 88% of the precincts have reported their results at the time of this writing.

New City of Mulberry

Voters in northeastern Gwinnett County appear to have approved the incorporation of a new city named Mulberry. State Sen. Clint Dixon helped craft the legislation that put Mulberry cityhood on the ballot in response to growing frustrations over traffic and what some residents believe is overdevelopment of the area.