Clayton County Sheriff's race heading to runoff

The race to be Clayton County Sheriff appears headed to a runoff.

As of the last report, Sheriff Levon Allen had 49.52% of the total vote in Tuesday night's primary election - just over 100 votes fewer than the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff.

Allen, the incumbent, faced formidable challengers in Jeff Turner, Clarence Cox, and Charlene Watson-Fraser.

Both Allen and Turner, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners chairman who received 24% of the votes, will be on the runoff ballot on June 18.

Sheriff Levon Allen

Sheriff Levon Allen is the current sheriff of Clayton County. He implemented community policing initiatives to build trust between the sheriff’s department and the community. Enhanced training programs for deputies, focusing on de-escalation techniques and mental health awareness. Successfully led various crime reduction programs, resulting in a decrease in violent crime rates in the county. Sheriff Allen's campaign emphasizes continuity and further development of his current policies. He pledges to expand community outreach programs and continue improving the department’s efficiency and responsiveness.

Jeff Turner

Jeff Turner is the chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners. He has a robust background in public service and has been a key player in local government and policymaking. He is also a former chief of police for Clayton County, which adds to his law enforcement credentials.

As chairman, he has worked on numerous initiatives aimed at improving public infrastructure and services in Clayton County.

Advocated for economic development projects that have brought jobs and growth to the region.

Focused on improving transparency and accountability in local government operations.

Campaign Focus:

Turner's campaign centers on bringing a new vision to the sheriff’s office, with an emphasis on modernizing the department, increasing community engagement, and enhancing transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices.

Clarence Cox

Clarence Cox is a veteran law enforcement officer with over three decades of experience. He has served in various capacities, including as an investigator and a leader within several law enforcement agencies. Cox is also known for his involvement in community organizations and advocacy groups.

Developed and implemented training programs aimed at improving investigative techniques and crime-solving capabilities.

He has received numerous commendations for his work in law enforcement and community service.

Actively participated in initiatives to foster better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Cox’s campaign is built on a platform of reform and innovation. He aims to introduce new technologies and methodologies to the sheriff’s office, improve officer training, and strengthen ties between the department and the community.

Charlene Watson-Fraser

Charlene Watson-Fraser is a seasoned law enforcement professional with extensive experience in various roles, including patrol officer, detective, and administrative positions. She is also noted for her contributions to community service and her work with youth programs.

Played a pivotal role in several high-profile investigations, leading to significant arrests and prosecutions.

Worked on community outreach programs designed to reduce youth crime and provide positive role models for at-risk youth.

Recognized for her leadership and dedication to improving public safety.

Watson-Fraser's campaign highlights her commitment to community-oriented policing and crime prevention. She plans to focus on reducing recidivism through rehabilitation programs, increasing support for victims of crime, and enhancing the overall safety and well-being of Clayton County residents.