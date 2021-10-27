Generations of Atlanta Braves fans share World Series excitement

Marcus Robles made a promise to his dad as a kid, "If the Atlanta Braves ever make it to the World Series, I’m taking you."

Gabriel Robles grew up watching the Braves on national TV from Fresno, California. He’d always wanted to witness their legendary ‘90s run in person.

Now, his 19-year-old son helped them make memories they won’t soon forget.

"He’s got a good job," Gabriel said. "He said, ‘If I ever get a good job and the Braves go to the World Series, I’m taking you.’"

Marcus, a Braves fan because of his dad, got to share the day and a Braves win with him.

"It’s nice making his dream come true. And I get to see the Braves in the World Series. I haven’t done that yet. It’s a dream come true."

It’s been 22 years since the Braves last appearance in a World Series, so fans took the opportunity to make lifelong memories with their families.

Dads took their sons and daughters took their moms to Game 1 of the World Series in Houston. The excitement spanned multiple generations.

Meredith Daniels flew from Omaha, Nebraska to meet her mom, Marsha, who drove from their hometown Arkansas.

Their trip came together quickly on Sunday night.

"I asked my dad if they wanted to go, and we debated Houston or Atlanta," Meredith said. "With my work schedule, it was easier if it was here."

Thomas Culpepper grew up in Columbus, Georgia, but lives in Texas.

He was strolling up to Minute Maid Park with his adult sons, Thomas and Charles a few hours before the first pitch of Game 1. Less than 24 hours earlier, Charles said he and his brother surprised their dad with a trip to the series.

Thomas said watching his beloved Braves on the biggest stage was a dream he's had since he watch Hank Aaron's heroics while the franchise was based in Milwaukee before they moved to Atlanta.

"Well, I was excited," Thomas said he felt when he found out.

The emotions for some were overwhelming.

"I actually cried," Charles said.

