Police charge stepson accused of killing stepfather in Ingles parking lot

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said agents and officers with the Jackson Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man accused of shooting his stepfather in a supermarket parking lot.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Jackson man Justin Tyler Davenport and charged him with murder in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting.

Officials said Jackson County police officers were called to an Ingles at 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday where a person was shot and not breathing.

The GBI said deputies discovered the body of 47-year-old Terry Don Crawford, killed by apparent gunshot wounds.

The GBI said the preliminary investigation revealed that Davenport, Crawford's stepson, fatally shot the victim.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and a medical examiner at the agency's crime lab will conduct an autopsy.

Officials said Davenport was booked into Butts County Jail.

