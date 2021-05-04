Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Deadly shooting at Jackson supermarket, person of interest sought

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
Butts County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A man was found shot to death in a Jackson supermarket parking lot on May 4, 2021. (FOX 5)

JACKSON, Ga. - Law enforcement officials in Butts County are searching for a person of interest after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a supermarket on Tuesday evening, the Jackson police said.

It happened in the parking lot of the Ingles shopping center located at 1305 W. 3rd Street in Jackson shortly after 6 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the shooter and the 47-year-old victim were meeting in the parking lot for some reason when the shooting happened.

Police said they know the identity of the man, but are waiting to notify his next of kin to release his name.

A name or description of the person of interest has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has called in to help with the investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details and tune into FOX 5 News at 10 and FOX 5 News Edge at 11 for a live report. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

