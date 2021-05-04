Deadly shooting at Jackson supermarket, person of interest sought

article

Law enforcement officials in Butts County are searching for a person of interest after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a supermarket on Tuesday evening, the Jackson police said.

It happened in the parking lot of the Ingles shopping center located at 1305 W. 3rd Street in Jackson shortly after 6 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the shooter and the 47-year-old victim were meeting in the parking lot for some reason when the shooting happened.

Police said they know the identity of the man, but are waiting to notify his next of kin to release his name.

A name or description of the person of interest has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has called in to help with the investigation.

