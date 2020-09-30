GBI: Stabbing suspect stole patrol car, struck deputy

A Douglasville man accused of stabbing a woman stole a patrol car, struck a deputy, and let authorities on a chase before being apprehended, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. September 28 on the 5000 block of Lake Field Drive in Douglasville.

According to the GBI, deputy was called to an assault where they found a female victim with stab wounds.

The male suspect, identified as Kilpatrick Key, 40, of Douglasville, was located on the second floor of the residence. When the deputy attempted to make contact with him, investigators say the suspect jumped from an interior balcony to the first floor and took off out the front door. The deputy gave chase and when he made it outside, the suspect was in the deputy’s patrol car. Authorities say the suspect drove the patrol car toward the deputy, who was struck by the front of the car. The deputy fired at the car during the incident.

Investigators say the suspect drove the patrol car to the 3700 block of Reynolds Road where the he wrecked. The suspect took off from the wrecksite on foot, but was apprehended by DCSO deputies a short distance away.

The female victim was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

The deputy was treated at Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released.

Key is being held at the Douglas County Jail, charged with numerous felonies by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI to investigate the officer involved shooting. The GBI will continue an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.