GBI seeking information in 27-year-old's shooting death at frat party

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for information in the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man during an October fraternity party at Fort Valley State University.

Investigators said Tyler French was shot and killed on Carver Drive at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 23 during a Homecoming block party less than a mile from the campus. Several other people were hospitalized.

At the time of the shooting, Forth Valley State University canceled its homecoming celebration scheduled for Saturday.

Social media showed scenes of panic as attendees fled the party a half-block off campus, which was being held in conjunction with the university’s homecoming weekend. A campus lockdown was imposed and then lifted.

School officials on Saturday urged affected students to contact the university’s counseling service.

"Our thoughts are with the students and the families as they recover," the university said in a statement.

The GBI shared an image of French on Wednesday, almost eight months after his death.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545 or the Fort Valley Police Department 478-825-3383.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.