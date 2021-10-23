1 dead, 7 wounded during off-campus shooting in Fort Valley

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of a deadly shooting at an off-campus party in Fort Valley.

Investigators said 27-year-old Tyler French from Byron died and seven more were wounded.

Investigators said French was not a Fort Valley State University student.

Several other victims were taken to hospitals.

The shooting at 603 Carver Drive is approximately one-tenth of a mile from campus. Investigators asked people to avoid the area.

The school announced it canceled the homecoming celebration scheduled for Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS