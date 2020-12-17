Expand / Collapse search
GBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Smyrna

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Smyrna
FOX 5 Atlanta
SMYRNA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Smyrna.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Spring Brook Trail.

According to the GBI, one man was shot. No officers were injured.

Agents were working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

