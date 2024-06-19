GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shootout involving a Savannah police officer outside a local gas station on Monday night.

Investigators say at around 7:20 p.m., officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to reports of a theft at the Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary on the 4000 block of Ogeechee Road. According to the GBI, the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Quayshon Whitehurst, took a book bag from one of the store's employees and fled the store.

Officers later found Whitehurst behind the Circle K convenience store across the street from the dispensary.

When an officer confronted the man, officials said Whitehurst pulled out a gun and fired at the officer. The officer shot back, hitting Whitehurst, investigators said.

Medics took Whitehurst to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The GBI has charged Whitehurst with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony obstruction. More charges may be pending from the Savannah Police Department.

Once the GBI is finished with its independent investigation into the shooting, it will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.