GBI: No criminal charges in Forsyth County woman's death

A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the Forsyth County District Attorney determined investigators' findings did not support the prosecution of criminal charges in the death of 40-year-old Tamla Horsford.

The mother of five children was found dead in the backyard of a Cumming home in November 2018 after an overnight party.

Investigators initially ruled the cause of death as accidental and the case was closed after a four-month-long investigation. Attorneys for the victim's family, however, found discrepancies in the investigation. One lawyer said, "The review reflects that a homicide is a strong possibility."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office sent a statement to FOX 5, which described the department's investigation process:

"At the request of the family, we took another look into the evidence and also had an independent agency, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, look over the findings. No additional information was found."

The statement also said the department is prepared to have an independent agency take over the case if new information is provided and the investigation is reopened but at this time, they have received no new information.

Celebrities, such as T.I. and 50 Cent, called for investigators to re-open the case. The GBI announced in June 2020 it would renew its probe after renewed interest in the case.

People in the house at the time of the party discovered Horsford's body lying face down in the backyard of the Cumming home the following morning.

"We all were drinking and she was on the balcony, now she is face down," the caller stated to a 911 operator in a recording obtained by FOX 5.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.