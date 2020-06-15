GBI: Newnan man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting
NEWNAN, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into an officer-involved shooting in Newnan.
It happened late Monday near Greison Trail near Bullsboro Drive. Newnan police said a suspect was shot and taken to a hospital in Atlanta. The GBI said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
The GBI is investigating after a Newnan police officer shot a man on June 15, 2020. (FOX 5)
The name of the suspect was not immediately available.
No officers were injured.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.