GBI: Newnan man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into an officer-involved shooting in Newnan.

It happened late Monday near Greison Trail near Bullsboro Drive. Newnan police said a suspect was shot and taken to a hospital in Atlanta. The GBI said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The GBI is investigating after a Newnan police officer shot a man on June 15, 2020. (FOX 5)

The name of the suspect was not immediately available.

No officers were injured.

