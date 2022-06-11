GBI names man accused of shooting Gwinnett County deputy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man accused of shooting at a Gwinnett County deputy after allegedly stealing an SUV and leading authorities on a chase.

The GBI said 34-year-old Henry Parker Whitley and one Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputy were shot at the end of the pursuit. Whitley was arrested by Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT and is in critical condition at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, officials said.

Police were called to a Lawrenceville Goodwill on Friday afternoon to find a stolen car. Officers detained a woman but Whitley, who was allegedly driving the stolen car, drove away in the stolen car. Officers and deputies chased him to Anzio Apartments at the 3100 block of Sweetwater Road near Old Norcross Road just west of Lawrenceville.

Whitley tried to fit his car between a clubhouse and two buildings but crashed.

The GBI said Whitley shot at a deputy as they approached the SUV. Officials said Friday the deputy was part of a K-9 Unit, but the K-9 was uninjured. Officials said the deputy's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Other officers fired and hit Whitley. It's unclear how many times he was shot.

The GBI is investigating.

Sweetwater Road was closed between Pleasant Hill and Old Norcross roads for several hours.

Several residents were left standing on a sidewalk in front of the complex while police worked to resolve the situation.