Gunman barricaded in stolen SUV at apartment complex west of Lawrenceville, police say

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Gwinnett County police responded to the Anzio Apartment homes located along Sweetwater Road near Lawrenceville on June 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

An apartment complex just west of Lawrenceville has been evacuated as a SWAT standoff continues.

Gwinnett County police said it started when officers and sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a stolen SUV. Police said gunfire was exchanged with the person in that SUV.

SKYFOX 5 just after 6 p.m. flew over the Anzio Apt Homes in the 3100 block of Sweetwater Road near Old Norcross Road just west of Lawrenceville. At least 50 police cruisers were spotted at an apartment complex near Lawrenceville on Friday. The police cars lined the roadway for about two-tenths of a mile. Sweetwater Road is closed between Pleasant Hill and Old Norcross roads.

Police said the shooter then barricaded themselves in the vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers in tactical gear, holding long rifles were seen knocking on doors and escorting residents from their homes. Residents confirm they were being evacuated. Several residents were standing on a sidewalk in front of the complex.

Several witnesses said they heard gunshots prior to the massive police response.

The SWAT team was at the scene as well as medics and firefighters.

The scene is along the Interstate 85 corridor about 15 miles northeast of Atlanta.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.