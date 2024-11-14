GBI, deputies responding to incident on Fairburn highway

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident that shut down a Fairburn road for hours overnight.

FOX 5 cameras spotted the GBI, the Fairburn Police Department, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, and the Coweta County Medical Examiner at the scene on Roosevelt Highway.

While details remain scarce, investigators were examining a car that appeared to have stopped on some train tracks near the highway.

Officials have not shared any information about anyone involved in the incident or possible injuries.

Roosevelt Highway remains closed at this time and drivers are being diverted onto McLarin Road.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GBI.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.