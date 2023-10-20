GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Cobb County

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is responding to an officer-involved shooting Friday involving Cobb County and Smyrna police.

The shooting happened around 4:37 p.m. in the area of Benson Poole Road and Crimson Maple Way in Smyrna.

According to Smyrna Police, officers responded to the area as back up for the Cobb County Police Department after multiple calls were made to dispatch about an armed man. When officers arrived, they confronted the armed man who they say pointed a firearm at them and failed to comply with verbal commands, causing officers to "fire weapons."

Details on the shooting are limited. It's unclear how many people or if any officers were hurt. FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We are working to gather more information.

The Cobb County Police Department is also investigating.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.