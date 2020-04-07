GBI: GSP trooper shoots 16-year-old in stolen truck after chase

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper and a teenager in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.

It all started around 1:25 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a white pickup truck without its lights on. A short chase ensued.

The chase ended behind a warehouse near the 1600 block of Indian Brook Way in Norcross.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the trooper got out of his patrol vehicle and the pickup truck driver, identified as a 16-year-old male, put the vehicle in reverse and tried to back up toward the trooper. That's when the trooper opened fire, striking the teen.

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. He's being treated at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

There was also a passenger in the pick-up truck, which had been stolen out of Gwinnett County, according to the GBI. He took off and ran away from the scene. The GBI said he remains at large.

The trooper wasn't hurt.