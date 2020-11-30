Expand / Collapse search
GBI: Deputy shoots, kills intoxicated man during SWAT standoff

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the deadly shooting of a Fayette County man by a deputy during a SWAT situation.

Officials say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday when 32-year-old Alonzo Leroy Landry called 911 and told the dispatcher he was telling people to "get out of his head," was shooting rabbits, and had barricaded himself inside his home. During the call, the dispatcher could hear multiple gunshots.

Deputies arrived at the home on the 1,700 block of S Highway 92 while Landry was still on the phone call for a welfare check. Officials then say Landry told the dispatcher that he "would defend himself and would shoot cops if he had to."

At the scene, the deputies remained away from the home due to the gunshots and requested a SWAT team. At the same time, officials learned that Landry had sent a text to his family saying he "couldn't handle it anymore." 

The SWAT Team attempted to negotiate with Landry, but officials say they determined he was "heavily intoxicated" and that he was continuing to shoot.

After over an hour into negotiations, Landry left the home and began firing at deputies. One deputy returned fire, hitting Landry multiple times. 

Medics rushed Landry to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the standoff or shooting.

The GBI will investigate the shooting and then turn over their results to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office for review.

