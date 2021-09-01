GBI: 2 men charged with sex trafficking missing 14-year-old Georgia girl

GBI agents have arrested two men accused of sex trafficking a missing 14-year-old Georgia girl

Officials say their investigation began on April 16, 2020, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Sparks Police Department to help with a missing person’s case.

During the investigation, agents followed evidence to a home in Chestertown, Maryland where 50-year-old Brady Hart was living. There, they say they found the teenager.

Further investigation connected Hart to an associate, identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Fernandez of Alpharetta.

Agents arrested Fernandez in Athens on Aug. 31, 2021 and charged him with two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and kidnapping.

Hartis was also charged with two counts of sex trafficking of a minor in Athens-Clarke County and Cook County, three counts of enticing a minor, interstate interference with custody, and kidnapping.

Currently, the GBI has identified one victim as part of the investigation.

If you have any information about the investigation, please call the GBI’s Regional Office in Douglas, GA at (912) 389-4103 or the Sparks Police Department at (229) 546-8211.

