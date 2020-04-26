GBI: 1 dead following officer-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hogansville Police Department are investigating after a man died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

According to investigators, Hogansville police officers went to a home 600 Lincoln Street after receiving a noise complaint around 9:28 p.m. When officers arrived, they began looking for 61-year-old Faron Morris Hammond, but did not make contact with him.

Around 9:40 p.m. a second 911 call was received. Officers were then able to speak with Hammond through a door. At some point, Hammond shot and hit one of the officers with a shotgun.

Officers returned fire, hitting and killing Hammond.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.