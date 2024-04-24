Scott Boulevard reopened after gas leak at intersection

All lanes of Scott Boulevard near the Ace Hardware in Decatur are back open after they were shut down for hours due to a gas leak.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue received a call about a possible leak just after 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The Battalion Chief told FOX 5 that a construction crew installing a guardrail hit a gas line and caused the leak.

Fire Rescue also sent in a hazardous materials crew. They found there was no risk to nearby businesses and no need to evacuate nearby residents.

Atlanta Gas Light are working to repair the leak.