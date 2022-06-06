Gang shooting suspect armed with extended magazine arrested in Sandy Springs restaurant, police say

article

Police said a man arrested in Sandy Springs was wanted for a gang-related shooting in Atlanta and found with a handgun and extended magazine.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said Tanquevioius Lucan was wanted for aggravated assault in Atlanta and also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Sandy Springs.

The Atlanta Police Department tipped off Sandy Springs police that Lucan might have been in Sandy Springs. Detectives went to a local restaurant and arrested him without incident.

Police said Lucan's gun had a magazine with 29 bullets inside.