High school senior wanted for deadly shooting of aunt's boyfriend turns self in, police say

article

Sandy Springs police arrested a teenager wanted for the deadly shooting of his aunt's boyfriend.

Police said Jamari "PeeWee" Marable turned himself in and booked into Fulton County jail for charges of murder, possession of a firearm and cruelty to children. Police said a 12-year-old witnessed the deadly shooting.

The 17-year-old was a student at North Springs High School, and would have graduated last week.

The shooting happened at night on May 23 at the Dunwoody Pointe Apartments.

Police said the 17-year-old shot and killed his aunt's boyfriend, Jazhae Marshall, after Marshall and his girlfriend got into an altercation.

"In that dispute a boyfriend and girlfriend got into a physical altercation, after the dispute had ended. The nephew got a firearm and shot and killed the 21-year-old," Sgt. M.H. McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department reported.

Police said, when they arrived on the scene Monday night, Marable had already fled.

Sandy Springs police said at the time they needed to talk to the teen to get his side of the story.

Advertisement

"He is a high school student and that is why we are working hard to try and talk to him. We don't want him to continue on this path. If he didn't choose it and he was defending, we need to know that," Sgt. McGinnis explained.