High school senior wanted for deadly Sandy Springs shooting

Sandy Springs police said a teen who was scheduled to graduate from high school this week is now a murder suspect.

Police said 17 -year-old Jamari "Pee Wee" Marable fled the scene after shooting and killing his aunt's boyfriend.

The deadly shooting happened Monday night at the Dunwoody Pointe Apartments.

Police said the 17- year-old shot and killed his aunt's boyfriend, Jazhae Marshall, after Marshall and his girlfriend got into an altercation.

"In that dispute a boyfriend and girlfriend got into a physical altercation, after the dispute had ended. The nephew got a firearm and shot and killed the 21-year-old," Sgt. M.H. McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department reported.

Police said when they arrived on the scene Monday night, Marable had already fled.

Jazhae's mother said her 21-year-old son was jovial in a FaceTime call at 9:49 p.m. and it does not add up that he was shot and killed minutes later.

Sandy Springs police said they need to talk to the teen to get his side of the story. In addition to murder, police have also charged Marable with cruelty to children because they said a 12-year-old witnessed the deadly shooting.

"He is a high school student and that is why we are working hard to try and talk to him. We don't want him to continue on this path. If he didn't choose it and he was defending, we need to know that," Sgt. McGinnis explained.

Police said their investigation revealed that someone is harboring the teen who was set to graduate Tuesday night.

Police said they may charge the people who are harboring Marable.

"If you know him and you know where he's at, we need to talk to him. That's what we are after first and foremost," the Sergeant concluded.