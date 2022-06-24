'Dangerous' gang member wanted for death of Atlanta high school student, police say

article

Clayton County police have identified and "armed and dangerous" teenager wanted for the deadly shooting of an Atlanta high school student.

Investigators say they are searching for 19-year-old Royal "Mod" Ahmad, an alleged member or affiliate of the Lincoln Bloods street gang.

According to police, Ahmad may be connected to a deadly shooting that happened on the 1900 block of Garden Wood Court on the night of June 21.

At the complex, police found the body of a 15-year-old shot to death. Family members identified the victim as Terrance Denson, a student at Midtown High School.

Royal is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspected person of interest is wanted on charges of battery, family violence.

If you have any information about where Royal could be, please call Clayton County detectives at 770-477-3604.