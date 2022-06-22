High school student shot to death at College Park apartments

Police are investigating the death of am Atlanta high school student shot at a Clayton County apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Garden Wood Court at a gated apartment complex in the area.

Family members tell FOX 5 that the victim was a 15-year-old student at Midtown High School.

Officers are still looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have not yet released what led up to the shooting or the identity of anyone involved.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Clayton County Police Department.