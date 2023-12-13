‘It would be a travesty’: Petitions to save historic Atlanta building from demolition

Community members and alumni of the Galloway School are rallying to save a historic landmark.

The school is considering tearing down the 112-year-old Gresham Building, and now a petition to get them to reconsider has neared 500 signatures.

It once served as a whites-only almshouse or homeless shelter for residents of Fulton County.

Many are rallying around to save the historic Gresham Building in Chastain Park. (FOX 5)

After it became a school in the late 60s, notable alumni who have passed through those halls have included Martin Luther King III. He enrolled there after his dad’s assassination.

"It would be just a travesty to see it torn down," said David Finehirsch, class of ’88. "This [building] has a lasting impact on me personally. I’m an architect and developer and I can’t imagine I would become that had I not attended the school in that building."

Alumnus Bruce Johnson, class of ’76, was one of the originals.

Now, the Buckhead resident is fighting to save the building he once learned in.

"I started there when I was like in late elementary school," Johnson said. "It’s a community landmark, it’s been recognized by the National Register [of Historic Places] as a significant structure."

It got that designation in 2014.

The Saporta Report reported in late November historical organizations like the Atlanta Preservation Center and the Buckhead Heritage Society also objected to its demotion.

The report added that the proposal has been put on hold until at least January during "ongoing neighborhood discussions."

Several requests for comment from the Galloway School leadership went unreturned Wednesday.

This group of alumni wants to see how much it would take to just renovate the current building.

"A proper study needs to take place to see what the real cost impact is on whether a solution can be come up with that saves the building.," Finehirsch said.