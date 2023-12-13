Firefighters battle blaze at historic Gaines Hall for second time this year

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta firefighters battle a small trash fire at historic Gaines Hall, which used to be part of Morris Brown College on Dec. 13, 2023. (FOX 5)

Firefighters responded to a historic building which was once a thriving part of Morris Brown College’s campus.

Gaines Hall, which is located on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta, has had at least two other fire calls to its location in the past 10 years.

The hall, which was built in 1869, was the oldest building on Morris Brown's campus and the first permanent building on its campus.

The brick building, in recent years, has been known to be a temporary shelter for homeless individuals.

‘IT WOULD BE A TRAVESTY’: PETITIONS TO SAVE HISTORIC ATLANTA BUILDING FROM DEMOLITION

On February 16, firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in the same building.

The historic building also caught fire in 2015. At the time, the fire department wanted the building razed, but historical preservationists saved the structure. Two years after the fire, the building became the property of Clark Atlanta University.

The building was named one of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation's 2017 Places in Peril. Plans were made to renovate and restore it, but the work hadn't started yet.

Firefighters say they found just a small pile of trash on fire at the site.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured.