Gainesville woman shoots man in bedroom, charged with murder, sheriff says

article

The Brief A Gainesville woman accused of shooting the man she shared a home with has been charged with his murder. The incident happened early Saturday morning at a home in the 4200 block of Bayridge Drive. Suzanne Renee Mericle, 61, is being held in the Hall County Jail. The victim was identified as 68-year-old James David Barron.



A 61-year-old Gainesville woman is charged with murdering the 68-year-old man whom she lived with, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to the scene of a shooting at a home in the 4200 block of Bayridge Drive off of C. Rogers Road at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

They found James David Barron in a bedroom. Deputies said he had been shot in his torso and was unresponsive.

Barron was rushed to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Suzanne Renee Mericle was still at home when the deputies arrived. Officials said she and Barron were in a relationship and lived together. They accused her of shooting him with a handgun.

Mericle was charged with murder, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime – all of which are felonies.

She's being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

The report from the Hall County Sheriff's Office does not include information on what happened before the deadly shooting.