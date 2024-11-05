Gainesville woman arrested after meth found in vehicle during traffic stop

article

A Gainesville woman is facing serious drug charges after Carroll County deputies uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine in her possession, according to Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Angela Reese, 53, was arrested following an investigation led by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit, which had been monitoring her for allegedly transporting meth into the area.

The investigation culminated last month when ACE Unit deputies conducted a traffic stop on Reese’s vehicle. With assistance from Carrollton Police Corporal Awalt and his K9 partner, Rotar, deputies searched Reese’s car, uncovering several ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Further investigation led authorities to Reese’s motel room in Villa Rica, where additional ounces of methamphetamine were discovered. Reese’s arrest is part of ongoing efforts to reduce drug trafficking and the associated risks in Carroll County.

The ACE Unit, comprised of members from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and the University of West Georgia Police Department, focuses on intercepting drug-related crimes to improve community safety. Reese’s arrest marks a significant development in their latest efforts to curb methamphetamine distribution in the region.