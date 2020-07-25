Gainesville teen drowns while swimming at Lake Lanier

A Gainesville teen drowned while swimming in Lake Lanier Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the body of Cristofer Acosta-farias,17, of Gainesville, was found just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Game Wardens, along with the Hall County Sheriff's Office and Hall County Fire, were called just after 4 p.m. to a drowning at Balus Creek Park on Lake Lanier.

They said a 17-year-old male went under while swimming from a dock to the shore. His body was located just before 5 p.m. using DNR Side Scan sonar, approximately 27 feet deep.

