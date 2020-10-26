Gainesville police search for suspect in fatal hit and run

It was dark and rainy the night Christy Ramsey was struck by two different vehicles as she walked on Athens Street near Athens Highway. Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said the first driver who hit the 49-year-old on Saturday stopped immediately.

"So, as the first person who struck her went to render aid to her, the second vehicle came through struck her and just kept going. Didn't stop to render aid, didn't stop to check her," said Sgt. Holbrook.

Police believe the driver knew they hit someone.

"There's no doubt that they knew that she was a human, there's no doubt that they knew that this was a person they had struck and unfortunately just kept driving. So, this is one of them situations, that began bad and ended very, very bad," said Sgt. Holbrook.

Gainesville police have very little information to go on in the search for the driver and are asking the public to come forward with any information that may assist them in this case. Authorities said the vehicle they are looking for has substantial frontend damage. Holbrook said Ramsey's daughter and other family have been dealt a double blow with the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, and hope they can help the family find closure by locating the hit and run driver.

"It's a very sad situation. It's one of those that this family is going through a lot and they have a lot of answers but we want to give them those answers," said Holbrook.

