Gainesville police believe man killed by train killed man in motel first

On Aug. 17, Gainesville police responded to a welfare check at the Haven Inn & Suites where they discovered 60-year-old Wade Hitcher of California deceased from apparent blunt force trauma.

During their investigation, police identified 39-year-old Keith Bryant of Gainesville as the suspect in Hitcher's death.

RELATED: Man killed by train in Gainesville identified, police looking for family

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office later reported that Bryant was struck and killed by a train on the same day Hitcher's body was found. Authorities believe that Bryant killed Hitcher before deliberately walking into the path of the train.