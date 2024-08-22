Expand / Collapse search

Man killed by train in Gainesville identified, police looking for family

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2024 12:11pm EDT
Gainesville
File: A railroad crossing and train tracks. (Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The man who was struck and killed by a train on Aug. 17 in Gainesville has been identified as 39-year-old Keith Lamont Bryant. 

Bryant was a member of the homeless community and had been residing in Gainesville for several years. He is also believed to have connections to the Warner Robins area in central Georgia.

Authorities have made Bryant's identity public as they have been unable to locate any next-of-kin to notify of his death. 

Anyone with information that could help contact Mr. Bryant's relatives is urged to reach out to Investigator Mefferd at 770-533-7690.