Have you seen Lynn? Gainesville police look for missing, disabled woman

article

Have you seen Lynn? Gainesville police are looking for a woman reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Police say Lynn Biegeleisen was last seen on Everly Way at 12:30 a.m. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

The 61-year-old woman is said to suffer from bipolar disorder. She has gray, straight hair and green eyes. She's 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

She was wearing a light green t-shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance sneakers.

Biegeleisen may be on the road driving a 2024 gray Ford Maverick.

If you see her, please call the Gainesville Police Department immediately at 770-536-7885.