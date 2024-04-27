Woman nearly shot while eating in her car, LaGrange police say

A woman who was eating in her car early Saturday morning was nearly shot in the head, according to LaGrange police.

It happened at around 4:05 a.m. in the area of Render and Gallant streets. Multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunfire.

The 31-year-old victim told police the shooting came from down the street. Two rounds hit her car and one just missed her head, shattering the driver-side window.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the detective working the case at 706-883-2658.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Police say callers may be eligible for a cash reward.