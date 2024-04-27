Armed suspect holding woman against her will surrenders to DeKalb SWAT

An armed individual accused of holding a woman against her will on Flowers Road in DeKalb County is facing serious charges.

Officials were called to the 3000 block of Flowers Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday to investigate. Once they confirmed there was in fact a suspect and a victim inside, they contacted the SWAT team.

Before the SWAT team could finish setting up, the suspect, who had not been identified, surrendered without incident. He or she was charged with battery, false imprisonment and pointing a pistol.

The adult female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.