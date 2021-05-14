Gainesville man wanted for rape, child molestation

article

Authorities in Hall County are searching for a man wanted for rape and child molestation.

Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, 24, of Gainesville, is wanted on charges including two counts of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation, and three counts of child molestation. Hall County deputies said investigators took out warrants on April 12.

Hall County deputies said the rape charge stems from a sexual assault of a woman at his home in the 1200 block of Royal Way in Gainesville on the afternoon of June 6, 2020. The remaining charges stem from several encounters spanning three months starting on Sept. 1, 2019, involving a different victim who was under the age of 16, deputies said.

Deputies said Hernandez-Bonilla also has several outstanding warrants from a 2017 traffic stop along U.S. 129 including attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, and failure to maintain lane.

Hernandez-Bonilla was last seen at his former residence. Deputies said he is known to work in the HVAC field.

Hernandez-Bonilla also goes by several alias, deputies said, including Alex Bonilla, Selvin Arnulfo Bonilla, Selvin Bonilla, and Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez.

Deputies describe him as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about these cases should call Sheriff’s Office Investigators J. Phillips and R. Sinyard at 770-536-5206 or 770-297-4697.

