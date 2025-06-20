Gwinnett County Police seek public's help in search for missing Lawrenceville man

article

The Brief Seth Wright, a 30-year-old man from Lawrenceville, is missing after leaving his home for a walk. Wright is described as 5'4", 160 pounds, with distinctive facial hair, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and flip flops. Police urge anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County Police or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.



Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man last seen leaving his home in Lawrenceville.

What we know:

Seth Wright was reported missing after he left his residence on Valley Club Drive to go for a walk. Authorities say he has not been seen since.

Wright is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has distinctive facial hair that is longer than a typical goatee. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and flip flops.

Police noted that Wright did not take his prescription medications with him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is urged to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).