Gainesville HS baseball player in coma after 'freak accident' has died

The Gainesville High School student-athlete who was accidentally hit in the head by a bat at baseball practice in November has died after being declared brain-dead by is doctors last week, according to the Northeast Georgia Health System.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Medina had been in a coma since Nov. 20 when he was struck by the bat during afternoon practice as he leaned against a net.

School officials have described it as a "freak accident."

Medina wanted to donate his organs after his death and was still on life support after being declared brain-dead.

His family was bringing Jeremy's grandmother to Georgia so that she could be present during his honor walk before organ donation, but his heart apparently stopped Monday night an hour before she was due to arrive.

The family says they are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and they appreciate everyone's understanding as they take time to be with family.