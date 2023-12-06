Family to share update on Gainesville student critically injured in batting cage accident

article

The family of a Gainesville High School student-athlete who has been fighting for his life since an accident at baseball practice in November will share a new update on his condition on Wednesday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Medina has been in a coma since Nov. 20 when he was accidentally struck in the head with a bat during practice.

School officials say the situation was a freak accident and there was no horseplay or foul play involved.

"As the player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head," GHS principal Jamie Green stated at a press conference on Nov. 29.

School officials said they are working with athletic staff to review all existing safety protocols for baseball operations with the goal of student safety in mind.

The teen has remained in critical condition, with medical staff at Northeast Georgia Regional Medical Center describing the teen’s injuries as delicate to manage and unpredictable at times.

"The nature of his injuries are complicated… he remains currently still in critical condition and we will continue to work hard to deliver the best care to him," trauma surgeon Dr. Michael Cormican said.

Jeremy Medina (Credit: Gainesville City School District)

Still, his family remains hopeful for Medina's recovery and said they continue to pray and are thankful for the support of the community.

"There was a spirit of death surrounding him, but God had victory over his life," his father David Medina told reporters.

David Medina said his son had dreams of becoming a professional baseball player and acting as a Christian role model.

The family and Northeast Georgia Regional Medical Center officials will share an update on Medina's condition at 11 a.m. at the hospital.