Teen arrested for Gainesville apartment shooting

Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man in critical condition outside a Gainesville apartment on Monday

Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, of Gillsville, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder.

Gainesville police say officers responded around 5 p.m. to the Shades Valley Lane apartment complex off Pine Valley Road. Gabriel Ledford, 19, was found having suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Ledford was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.

Jackson was booked into the Hall County Jail on Thursday. He was being held without bond.