Police: Gwinnett County teen missing after leaving home without medication

Gwinnett County police are asking the public's help finding a Lawrenceville teen who has been missing for days.

Officials say 15-year-old Gabriel Sean Martin left his home on Creek Water Court on Wednesday without his medication and never came back.

The missing teen is described as being around 5 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators do not know what Martin was wearing when he left home, but they believe he was carrying an orange backpack and a large navy duffle bag.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gabriel Sean Martin (Gwinnett County Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the search, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.